Brighton Jones LLC Has $527,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.81.

Welltower Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of WELL opened at $136.80 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $140.75. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.