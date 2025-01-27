Brighton Jones LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.34. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

