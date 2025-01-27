Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 32,814 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 285,529 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 62,663 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 45,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.9 %

FCX opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

