Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $322.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $242.54 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.