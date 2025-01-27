Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 227.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

