Brighton Jones LLC Invests $408,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,192 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,836 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after buying an additional 29,656 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.23 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $192.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,779.35. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Melius raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.96.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

