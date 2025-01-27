Brighton Jones LLC Invests $511,000 in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -156.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 9,671 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $628,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,488,905. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $2,730,890.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,087,350.64. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,010. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

