Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,398,000 after purchasing an additional 311,465 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 462,452 shares in the company, valued at $9,512,637.64. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $619,225.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,571.14. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,726. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $21.39 on Monday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

