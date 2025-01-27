Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 300.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,126,000 after buying an additional 3,043,354 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2,527.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 282,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 231,980 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Service Co. International by 23.9% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,093,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,567,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $218,810.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,667.36. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,588,694.63. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $77.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

