Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $542,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,148.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,237 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VSS stock opened at $115.97 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

