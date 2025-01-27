Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 79.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXON opened at $610.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $617.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.04 and a 52 week high of $698.67.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. The trade was a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.92.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

