Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 79.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 516.8% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR stock opened at $237.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $237.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.71.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. This trade represents a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $5,325,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,838.77. This trade represents a 47.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

