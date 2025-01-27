Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,339,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after buying an additional 112,842 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

