Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,912,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 862,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 807,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 789,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $119.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.