Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Veralto by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Veralto by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

VLTO stock opened at $101.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 13.58%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

