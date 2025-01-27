Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 627 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

