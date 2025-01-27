Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 9,293 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $35,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.84.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $406.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

