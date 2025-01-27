Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,236 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,504 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.79.

Shares of EA opened at $116.56 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,897.70. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,688. This trade represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

