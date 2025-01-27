Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.82.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $546.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.59. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.52 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

