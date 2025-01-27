Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:D opened at $53.48 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.