Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Dover by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Dover by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dover from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.55.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $198.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.87. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $208.26.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

