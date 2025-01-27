Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 28.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 42.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $191,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

