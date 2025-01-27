Brighton Jones LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 957,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 177,051 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 132,047 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $70.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,831.59. This represents a 18.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

