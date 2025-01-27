Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 103.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in GSK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 203,246 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in GSK by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,145,512 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,191,000 after acquiring an additional 61,099 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.3928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.10%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.