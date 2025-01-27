Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 70.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 136.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,324 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 694.2% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,721,000 after buying an additional 76,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $277.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $221.01 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

