Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after buying an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9,530.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 227,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,477,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 121,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 88,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $230.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $192.87 and a one year high of $267.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

