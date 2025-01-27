BrightView (BV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect BrightView to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $611,634.62 billion for the quarter. BrightView has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BV opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BrightView has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

In other BrightView news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $476,307.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. This trade represents a 22.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair upgraded BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

