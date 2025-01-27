Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $410,650,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,286,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,616.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,079,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after buying an additional 1,016,623 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 101.0% during the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,587,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,783,000 after buying an additional 797,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,003,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,273,000 after buying an additional 790,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BIP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is -426.32%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

