Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Trimmed by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 189.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $203.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.08 and a 200-day moving average of $162.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $207.24.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,220,675.12 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

