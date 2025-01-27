Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Burr Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $641.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.58, for a total transaction of $234,410.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,668.52. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.80, for a total transaction of $22,515,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,016 shares of company stock worth $346,031,180. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $647.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $652.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.51.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

