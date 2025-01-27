CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $35.99 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 896.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 811.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 41,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 99,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $142.62 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

