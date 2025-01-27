Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $266.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.83. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

