Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 97.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $266.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.83.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

