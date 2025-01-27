Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $182.99 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.51 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.32.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,778,841. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.