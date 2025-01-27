Conway Capital Management Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Conway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.2% of Conway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Conway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $406.58 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.