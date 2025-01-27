Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGMS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.50 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

