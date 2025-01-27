Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.83.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $584.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,899.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $22,059,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

