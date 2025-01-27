Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,708 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 659.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 358,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 311,619 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 242,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 119,261 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $58.07 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.4558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

