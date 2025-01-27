Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 248,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,987,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $277.27 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $219.81 and a twelve month high of $278.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

