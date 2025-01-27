Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,947 Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $25.80 on Monday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

