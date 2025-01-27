Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Shares of ADM opened at $50.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

