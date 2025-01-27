Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $16,260,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,477,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,577,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 257,758,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,348,477.50. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

