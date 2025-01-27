Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.0% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,846,000 after purchasing an additional 975,163 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after acquiring an additional 301,563 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 536,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 109,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 53.8% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 524,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 183,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $121.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $131.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,134.32. This represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.45.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

