Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 13.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $105.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

