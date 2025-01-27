Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRG stock opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.79.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

