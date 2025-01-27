Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 39.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $793,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $70.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

