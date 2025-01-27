Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.