Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 45.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,436. This trade represents a 8.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $1,860,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,109,918.96. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor Increases Dividend

Shares of NUE stock opened at $122.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.41. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

