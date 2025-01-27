Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,437,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $8,019,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 715.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,858,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $272.35 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $217.63 and a twelve month high of $280.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

