Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.